Ruhwedel (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Capitals.

Ruhwedel has only drawn into five games with the Penguins this season, and isn't a viable fantasy option in season-long formats. With Ruhwedel unavailable Wednesday, Steven Oleksy will skate on Pittsburgh's third pairing against the Capitals.

