Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Out Wednesday
Ruhwedel (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Capitals.
Ruhwedel has only drawn into five games with the Penguins this season, and isn't a viable fantasy option in season-long formats. With Ruhwedel unavailable Wednesday, Steven Oleksy will skate on Pittsburgh's third pairing against the Capitals.
More News
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Under the weather•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Called back to majors•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Lights first lamp Friday•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Heads to Pittsburgh on recall•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Reassigned to AHL•