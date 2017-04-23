Ruhwedel (arm) practiced in a non-contact jersey Sunday.

The blueliner still needs to progress enough to skate in a full-contact practice, but he took a step in the right direction. With a few days off before their second-round series, he'll have a bit of time to try to work his way back to a return.

