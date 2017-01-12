The Penguins reassigned Ruhwedel (illness) to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton reports.

Ruhwedel missed Wednesday's game against the Capitals due to an illness, but is evidently now healthy enough to head back to the minors. The 26-year-old American has tallied two points in five games with the big club this campaign, and is nothing more than a depth option for the Penguins at this stage in his career.