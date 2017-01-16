Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Recalled from minors
Ruhwedel was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.
Ruhwedel's promotion comes as a result of Kris Letang (leg) being placed on injured reserve. In his earlier stint with the team this season, the 26-year-old Ruhwedel tallied a goal and an assist in five games, along with a plus-3 rating. The San Diego native will likely be competing for ice time with David Warsofsky and Steven Oleksy, which limits his fantasy value until he can secure a consistent spot in the game-day lineup.
