Ruhwedel (arm) will be sidelined for Game 1 against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Ruhwedel will miss his third straight game after suffering this arm ailment, which had him sporting a cast Sunday. While the 26-year-old might be an unlikely contributor in the offensive zone, he's acclimated well defensively and been a solid stopgap during the season with other blueliners out. Even once cleared, the San Diego native is a long shot for the game-day lineup now that Trevor Daley and Olli Maatta are back.