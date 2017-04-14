Ruhwedel (arm) has yet to rejoin the team for practice and continues to skate on his own.

Until Ruhwedel can get back to practicing with his teammates, he will effectively be sidelined indefinitely. Even once cleared, the defenseman is probably a long shot to crack the Pens' game-day lineup considering the veteran experience ahead of him on the depth chart.

