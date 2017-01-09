Ruhwedel missed practice Monday due to an illness.

Ruhwedel has been an essential piece the the Pens success of late as he filled in admirably when Kris Letang and Trevor Daley were out with injuries. He remains an option in the game-day roster with Brian Dumoulin (jaw) still on injured reserve, but will have to compete with Steven Oleksy for ice time. Pittsburgh isn't back in action until Wednesday, which gives Ruhwedel time to get healthy.