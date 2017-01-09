Penguins' Chris Kunitz: Adapting to lesser role nicely

Kunitz scored his second goal in three games Sunday against the Lightning.

The 37-year-old isn't the 60-point man he was several seasons ago, but he still averages a half-point per game with 17 points (4G, 13A) in 33 tilts. He ranks second on Pittsburgh with 103 hits and three game-winning goals as his transition from Crosby linemate to third-line grinder has mostly gone smoothly.