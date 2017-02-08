Penguins' Chris Kunitz: Filling familiar role

Kunitz collected his seventh goal of the season and registered three hits Tuesday against the Flames.

He's spending more and more time skating as Sidney Crosby's left winger. While he's lost some of his speed, the 37-year-old is intimately familiar with Crosby's game as a longtime linemate. Kunitz isn't the only option to skate with Crosby while Conor Sheary (upper body) mends, but he's looked surprisingly good in the last couple games.