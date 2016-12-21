Penguins' Chris Kunitz: Helps out on two in win over Rangers

Kunitz collected two assists -- one on the power play -- as well as five shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 undressing of the Rangers.

Over his first eight games since coming back from a lower-body injury, Kunitz had been patently awful, notching just one point, 12 shots and a minus-1 rating -- numbers that look particularly ugly in light of the Penguins' recent offensive success. That all changed Tuesday, but you still can't count on much from Kunitz, who owns 14 points in 27 games. His hits keep him in play in specialty formats, but his fantasy value in more standard leagues is pretty low even though he sees second-line ice time alongside Evgeni Malkin.