Penguins' Chris Kunitz: Looking to return for Game 1

Kunitz (lower body) told reporters he expects to be ready to go for Game 1 against the Capitals on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Kunitz has been practicing without limitations, including taking line rushes on the Pens' fourth line according to Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop. Given coach Mike Sullivan's trends when dealing with returning players, the winger will almost certainly be labeled a game-time decision heading into Thursday's matchup, but all signs seem to indicate he will be ready to go.

