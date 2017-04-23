Penguins' Chris Kunitz: Practices in non-contact uniform
Kunitz (lower body) took to the ice for the Penguins' practice Sunday sporting a non-contact uniform. He indicated after practice that he "felt alright. No issues." but he remains without a clear timeline for a return, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Kunitz's injury has cost him all of April thus far, but he appears to be making some progress toward rejoining the lineup. He and the Penguins have some additional rest on tap leading into a second-round series against either the Capitals or Maple Leafs, but there's still no guarantee he will be ready for Game 1. The winger will need to graduate to full contact before talks of his return start heating up, so expect another update when Kunitz reaches that point in his recovery.
