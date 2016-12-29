Penguins' Chris Kunitz: Snaps 15-game goal skid

Kunitz scored a third-period goal to snap a 15-game goalless drought during Wednesday's win over Carolina.

The 37-year-old veteran has struggled to find the goals column this season with just three tallies through 31 games, but his 16 points keep him on pace to take a run at his third consecutive 40-point showing. Still, Kunitz is far past his prime, and expecting him to provide more than tertiary offensive numbers is likely ill-advised. There aren't many fantasy formats where he's anything more than a streamer or low-end option.