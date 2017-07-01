Summers put pen to paper on a two-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Summers tallied four goals and eight helpers in his 74 minor-league contests last year. The University of Michigan product was selected 29th overall in the 2006 NHL Draft by the Coyotes but was never able to secure a regular role within their organization. While the occasional call-up is definitely in the offing this season, the bulk of the defenseman's starts will likely be with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.