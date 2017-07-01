Summers put pen to paper on a two-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Summers tallied four goals and eight helpers in his 74 minor-league contests last year. The University of Michigan product was selected 29th overall in the 2006 NHL Draft by the Coyotes but was never able to secure a regular role within their organization. While the occasional call-up is definitely in the offing this season, the bulk of the defenseman's starts will likely be with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...