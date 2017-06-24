Phillips was drafted 93rd overall by the Penguins at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Phillips' game is made for the modern NHL. He is a strong skater and a solid puck mover, but doesn't have a huge shot and struggles with physicality, though he has a unique ability to get his team out of trouble in its own end. The undersized defender is committed to the University of Minnesota.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...