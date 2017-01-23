Penguins' Conor Sheary: Adds two more goals versus Bruins
Sheary scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 5-1 victory over the Bruins on Sunday.
Pittsburgh's top line was clicking on all cylinders Sunday, tallying a total of nine points. Sheary led the way with two goals, which gives him three multi-goal contests in the last week. The former undrafted free agent signee now has 17 goals in just 39 games. More than likely, his 17.9 shooting percentage will drop, but there's now a realistic chance the 24-year-old reaches the 30-goal mark.
