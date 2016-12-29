Penguins' Conor Sheary: Chips in helper in win against Hurricanes
Sheary collected a second-period assist during Wednesday's win over Carolina.
Being patient through a rare offensive slump will likely pay off for Sheary owners over the long haul. He's stapled to Sidney Crosby's flank, and the duo entered Wednesday's game combining for an impressive 3.6 goals per 60 minutes and a 57.0 Corsi For percentage at five-on-five this season. Plus, Sheary is now up to eight goals, 21 points and 69 shots through 30 games.
More News
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Posts multi-point night against Bruins•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Working out well with Sid•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Third multi-point outing of season•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Finds net in New York•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Plays with big boys Monday•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Wins game with second tally of contest•