Sheary collected a second-period assist during Wednesday's win over Carolina.

Being patient through a rare offensive slump will likely pay off for Sheary owners over the long haul. He's stapled to Sidney Crosby's flank, and the duo entered Wednesday's game combining for an impressive 3.6 goals per 60 minutes and a 57.0 Corsi For percentage at five-on-five this season. Plus, Sheary is now up to eight goals, 21 points and 69 shots through 30 games.