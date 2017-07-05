Penguins' Conor Sheary: Headed to arbitration
Sheary is expected to file for arbitration according to general manager Jim Rutherford, Josh Yohe of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.
The qualifying offer Sheary received from the Penguins would be equal to the league minimum $650,000, so it is no wonder the youngster filed for arbitration considering he is playing top-line minutes alongside Sidney Crosby. Pittsburgh has just over $11 million in cap room remaining with which it can continue to negotiate a long-term deal with the winger.
