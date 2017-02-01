Sheary will miss 4-to-6 weeks with an upper-body injury.

Sheary appeared to be in some significant discomfort on the bench, but was still able to register an assist on Patric Hornqvist's game-winning goal against the Predators on Tuesday. The winger burst onto the scene last season and has spent the bulk of the 2016-17 campaign on Sidney Crosby's left wing. There is little doubt the 24-year-old is benefitting from that assignment when you consider he has 16 points in his last 14 games along with a plus-9 rating. With Sheary out, coach Mike Sullivan could decide to place Chris Kunitz on the top-line or continue with the youth movement and give Jake Guentzel a look alongside Sid the Kid. Given the length of his injury, don't be surprised if Sheary is designated for injured reserve soon.