Penguins' Conor Sheary: Placed on IR
Sheary (upper body) was put on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL's official media site.
Earlier this week it was announced that the winger would miss 4-6 weeks, so the IR placement isn't much of a surprise. He was red hot before getting injured with 35 points in 42 games, and 10 points in his last seven games. If all goes well, Sheary could return March 1 in Chicago.
More News
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Out at least four weeks•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Adds two more goals versus Bruins•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Stays hot with two-goal showing•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Scores overtime-winning goal•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Records two points in victory•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Chips in helper in win against Hurricanes•