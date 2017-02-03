Sheary (upper body) was put on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL's official media site.

Earlier this week it was announced that the winger would miss 4-6 weeks, so the IR placement isn't much of a surprise. He was red hot before getting injured with 35 points in 42 games, and 10 points in his last seven games. If all goes well, Sheary could return March 1 in Chicago.

