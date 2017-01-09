Penguins' Conor Sheary: Records two points in victory
Sheary scored a goal and an assist in a 6-2 victory over the Lightning on Sunday.
Despite his strong postseason play, the 5-foot-8, 24-year-old has really been a pleasant surprise. He has points in each of his last four games and 10 goals this season. On the Penguins, only Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel have more. As long as Sheary continues to receive minutes alongside Crosby's wing - and there's absolutely no indication he is moving to another line any time soon - Sheary should be owned in all standard formats.
