Sheary, who collected an assist Thursday, was demoted to the third line for parts of the third period against Columbus.

The line of Sheary, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel was on the ice for more than its fair share of Columbus goals, likely leading to Sheary's move off the top unit. Interestingly, he picked up his point while skating on the third line for Scott Wilson's third-period score. Chances are he'll be back with Crosby in the next round, but coach Mike Sullivan showed Thursday he's not afraid to shake things up. Sheary, who finished the series with only two assists in five games, saw his lowest full-game ice total (14:22) since March 3.

