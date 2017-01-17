Sheary potted a pair of goals -- including the game-winner in overtime -- and added an assist Monday against the Capitals.

Sheary finally put an end to what was an insane back-and-forth affair that amounted to a combined 15 goals. The sophomore is having quite a campaign, as he's now up to an impressive 28 points in 36 games after finding the scoresheet just 10 times in 44 contests last season.

