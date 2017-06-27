Sheary was given a qualifying offer by the Penguins on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Sheary put up solid numbers this past year -- 23 goals and 30 assists -- but he did see his role diminish during the postseason, including a two-game benching. The 25-year-old will play an integral role in the Penguins' future and could be in line for career highs if he continues to play on Sidney Crosby's right side. The priority for general manager Jim Rutherford is going to be the blue line -- specifically Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz -- so they may be willing to risk arbitration with Sheary if he declines to sign his one-year, $650,000 offer.