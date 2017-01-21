Sheary scored two goals on three shots on net and notched a plus-2 rating during Friday's convincing win over Carolina.

Sheary and Sidney Crosby entered Friday's game combining for 3.58 goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five over the past two years, and the mark climbed after the seven-goal night from the Pens. Now up to 15 goals, 31 points and 91 shots through 38 games, Sheary has established himself as a rock-solid fantasy asset, and he should be owned and started confidently in all settings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola