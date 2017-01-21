Sheary scored two goals on three shots on net and notched a plus-2 rating during Friday's convincing win over Carolina.

Sheary and Sidney Crosby entered Friday's game combining for 3.58 goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five over the past two years, and the mark climbed after the seven-goal night from the Pens. Now up to 15 goals, 31 points and 91 shots through 38 games, Sheary has established himself as a rock-solid fantasy asset, and he should be owned and started confidently in all settings.