Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Fighting for roster spot
Sprong is targeting a role with the Penguins for the upcoming 2017-18 season, Josh Yohe of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Sprong is coming off a fantastic 2016-17 season as he racked up 32 goals, 27 helpers and a plus-29 rating with QMJHL Charlottetown. The 20-year-old -- who was selected in second round of the 2015 NHL Draft -- is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Pens prospects Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel, who burst onto the scene and haven't left the Burgh since. Even if Sprong doesn't make the team coming out of training camp, he figures to see plenty of ice with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and will no doubt be on coach Mike Sullivan's shortlist of potential call-ups.
