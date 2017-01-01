Warsofsky was moved back to the team's AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton affiliate Sunday.

Rather than sit for a week with the rest of the Penguins, the team sent the blueliner and a couple other players to the minors to get some added ice time. It's quite possible Warsofsky will return to Pittsburgh before the team plays its next game Jan. 8 when Tampa Bay comes to town.