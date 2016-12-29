Penguins' David Warsofsky: Promoted to big club
The Penguins recalled Warsofsky from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.
Olli Maatta will miss a second consecutive game Wednesday due to an illness, so Warsofsky will round out the Penguins' depth at defense while Maatta is sidelined. The 26-year-old blueliner will likely return to the minors as soon as Maatta is fit to play.
More News
-
Penguins' David Warsofsky: Sent back to minors•
-
Penguins' David Warsofsky: Recalled from AHL•
-
Penguins' David Warsofsky: Will start season with Baby Pens•
-
Penguins' David Warsofsky: Waived Friday•
-
Penguins' David Warsofsky: Returns to Pittsburgh on one-year deal•
-
Devils' David Warsofsky: Gets first point in new sweater•