The Penguins recalled Warsofsky from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Olli Maatta will miss a second consecutive game Wednesday due to an illness, so Warsofsky will round out the Penguins' depth at defense while Maatta is sidelined. The 26-year-old blueliner will likely return to the minors as soon as Maatta is fit to play.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola