The Penguins recalled Warsofsky from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Olli Maatta will miss a second consecutive game Wednesday due to an illness, so Warsofsky will round out the Penguins' depth at defense while Maatta is sidelined. The 26-year-old blueliner will likely return to the minors as soon as Maatta is fit to play.