Warsofsky was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Penguins have multiple defensemen dealing with illnesses, so the addition of Warsofsky, who has previously appeared in four games with the NHL club this season, should help restore some depth on the blue line. Goalie Tristan Jerry was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a corresponding move, signaling that Matt Murray (lower body) is likely ready to return to the ice.