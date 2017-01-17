Warsofsky was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Warsofsky was a liability for the Penguins upon his latest call-up, recording a minus-3 rating with a pair of penalties in two games. The Penguins have recalled Cameron Gaunce in favor of the fourth-year player.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola