Penguins' David Warsofsky: Returns to AHL
Warsofsky was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
Warsofsky was a liability for the Penguins upon his latest call-up, recording a minus-3 rating with a pair of penalties in two games. The Penguins have recalled Cameron Gaunce in favor of the fourth-year player.
More News
-
Penguins' David Warsofsky: Recalled from AHL•
-
Penguins' David Warsofsky: Headed back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton•
-
Penguins' David Warsofsky: Promoted to big club•
-
Penguins' David Warsofsky: Sent back to minors•
-
Penguins' David Warsofsky: Recalled from AHL•
-
Penguins' David Warsofsky: Will start season with Baby Pens•