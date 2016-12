The Penguins reassigned Pouliot to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

The Penguins recalled Tristan Jarry, who will serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup while Matt Murray (lower body) is in recovery mode, from the minors in a corresponding move Thursday. Pouliot has failed to tally a point while registering a disappointing minus-3 rating over seven games with the big club this season.