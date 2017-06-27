Penguins' Derrick Pouliot: Handed qualifying offer
Pouliot was given a qualifying offer by Pittsburgh on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Fans will no doubt be wondering why the organization continues to hold on to Pouliot after he has largely failed to live up to expectations. In 67 career NHL games, the blueliner has managed a mere two goals and 12 helpers, numbers that don't come close to his production in juniors or the AHL. The 23-year-old has been consistently passed on the depth chart by the likes of Chad Ruhwedel and David Warsofsky. If Pouliot can't step up his performance this year, it could be his last shot.
