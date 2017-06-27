Pouliot was given a qualifying offer by Pittsburgh on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fans will no doubt be wondering why the organization continues to hold on to Pouliot after he has largely failed to live up to expectations. In 67 career NHL games, the blueliner has managed a mere two goals and 12 helpers, numbers that don't come close to his production in juniors or the AHL. The 23-year-old has been consistently passed on the depth chart by the likes of Chad Ruhwedel and David Warsofsky. If Pouliot can't step up his performance this year, it could be his last shot.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...