Penguins' Derrick Pouliot: Out Friday after poor play
Pouliot will serve as a healthy scratch Friday against the Devils.
He's made several costly gaffes since his recall and will sit on the bench while Steve Oleksy and Chad Ruhwedel skate on Pittsburgh's blue line. Pouliot has yet to pick up a point in five games for the Pens.
More News
-
Penguins' Derrick Pouliot: Struggles at NHL level continue•
-
Penguins' Derrick Pouliot: Called up to big club•
-
Penguins' Derrick Pouliot: Reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton•
-
Penguins' Derrick Pouliot: Recalled from conditioning assignment•
-
Penguins' Derrick Pouliot: Sent to AHL for conditioning stint•
-
Penguins' Derrick Pouliot: Hits ice Tuesday for limited practice•