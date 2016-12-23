Pouliot will serve as a healthy scratch Friday against the Devils.

He's made several costly gaffes since his recall and will sit on the bench while Steve Oleksy and Chad Ruhwedel skate on Pittsburgh's blue line. Pouliot has yet to pick up a point in five games for the Pens.

