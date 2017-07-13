Pouliot inked a one-year contract with the Penguins on Wednesday worth $800,000.

Despite consistently being passed up on the depth chart by other players since being taken eighth overall in the 2012 NHL Draft, Pouliot will get a chance at a full-time role after signing his first one-way deal. It won't be easy for the 23-year-old to earn regular minutes as he is probably still behind Chad Ruhwedel and the newly acquired Matt Hunwick. This is likely the last shot for Pouliot to stick with the Pens. If he can't put together a solid season, the organization may finally acknowledge what fans have been saying for a while -- that the Saskatchewan native was a bust, especially considering he was selected one spot ahead of Winnipeg's Jacob Trouba.