Pouliot hasn't picked up a point in four games since his recall from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and has seen his playing time decrease over the last two games.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Pittsburgh send the 22-year-old back to the Baby Penguins. Pouliot's poor defense led to two Columbus goals Thursday and after the game, coach Mike Sullivan questioned the compete level of some of players -- a thinly veiled reference to Pouliot. The young blueliner has showed few positive signs in his limited NHL play and could be on the block at the trade deadline in two months.