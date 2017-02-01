Penguins' Eric Fehr: Notches helper against Preds
Fehr collected an assist and registered a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's win over Nashville.
Locked into a fourth-line role, Fehr is off the fantasy grid in the majority of settings. He entered Tuesday's game averaging just 11:13 of ice time per outing, and left the contest with an underwhelming six goals and 10 points. Don't fret ignoring Fehr in daily contests or leaving him to the waiver wire in seasonal leagues.
More News
-
Penguins' Eric Fehr: Sits out Monday•
-
Penguins' Eric Fehr: Provides rare offense against Panthers•
-
Penguins' Eric Fehr: Pointless in the early going•
-
Penguins' Eric Fehr: Goal solidifies Stanley Cup Final lead•
-
Penguins' Eric Fehr: Set to play Saturday•
-
Penguins' Eric Fehr: Won't play Wednesday•