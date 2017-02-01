Fehr collected an assist and registered a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's win over Nashville.

Locked into a fourth-line role, Fehr is off the fantasy grid in the majority of settings. He entered Tuesday's game averaging just 11:13 of ice time per outing, and left the contest with an underwhelming six goals and 10 points. Don't fret ignoring Fehr in daily contests or leaving him to the waiver wire in seasonal leagues.