Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Coming into Friday's tilt hot

Malkin has scored two goals and tallied three assists in his last two games against the Devils, Friday's opponent.

The Pittsburgh center has been on a tear lately, potting six goals and 19 points in his last 13 contests. The team is looking to rebound following a 7-1 shellacking in Columbus on Thursday and it wouldn't be surprising to see Malkin contribute in a big way.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola