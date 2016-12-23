Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Coming into Friday's tilt hot
Malkin has scored two goals and tallied three assists in his last two games against the Devils, Friday's opponent.
The Pittsburgh center has been on a tear lately, potting six goals and 19 points in his last 13 contests. The team is looking to rebound following a 7-1 shellacking in Columbus on Thursday and it wouldn't be surprising to see Malkin contribute in a big way.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Healthy, wealthy and fantasy wise•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Delivers three points in rout of Rangers•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Nets power-play goal in OT loss•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Pads assists column with two helpers•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Double the fun Saturday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Registers six points during three-game homestand•