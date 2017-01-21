Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Continues torrid pace with two points

Malkin scored a goal and added an assist during Friday's convincing win over Carolina.

The superstar entered the game with 13 goals and 32 points over his previous 23 games and a top-ranked 3.68 points per 60 minutes among all skaters with at least 750 minutes. He only improved those numbers Friday, and Malkin will remain an elite scorer for as long as his health permits. After all, injuries have been the only thing to slow down Malkin since entering the league. Keep your fingers crossed folks.