Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Delivers three points in rout of Rangers
Malkin scored a goal and handed out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 7-2 victory over the Rangers.
Sidney Crosby's been in the spotlight for how amazing he's been all year, but Malkin has been just as hot lately. The Russian superstar has a ridiculous 20 points (six goals and 14 assists) over the last 13 games -- a stretch that's helped him slide into third in the NHL in points.
