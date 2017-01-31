Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Designated for injured reserve

Malkin (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Despite coach Mike Sullivan stating that "he's making significant progress" the team freed up a roster spot by designating Malkin for IR. The Pens took advantage of that open spot by activating Kris Letang (knee) who is a game-time decision. This news effectively rules Malkin out Tuesday against the Predators, but if the move was made retroactively, he could be available for Friday's matchup with the Blue Jackets.

