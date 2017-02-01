Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Doubtful for next two outings

Malkin (knee) has yet to return to practice and is unlikely to suit up for either of the Penguins next two contests per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Injuries are starting to pile up for Pittsburgh -- Conor Sheary (upper body) is out at least four weeks -- so not having Malkin back for another two games will likely represent a significant hurdle for the team. When healthy, the center has managed to rack up 54 points in just 47 contests while averaging 18:30 of ice time per night. Until the dynamic Russian is able to return, Carter Rowney will likely stay up in the NHL.