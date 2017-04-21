Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Finishes off Jackets with three assists

Malkin collected a hat trick of assists (two on the power play) and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's series-ending Game 5 win over Columbus.

That runs his series total to 11 points (two goals and nine assists), as Malkin's apparently been energized by his pre-postseason injury absence. We all know the kind of scorer he can be when healthy, and he looks quite healthy right now. Ride him and enjoy in all playoff formats.

