Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Goes off for hat trick Monday

Malkin scored three goals in a crazy 8-7 overtime victory over the visiting Capitals on Monday.

All three of Geno's snipes came as part of an outrageous six-goal second period by the Pens, giving him 21 goals on the year. With 49 points and 128 shots on goal in 43 games, Malkin sits just a single point back of teammate Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid for the league lead.

