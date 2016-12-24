Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Healthy, wealthy and fantasy wise
Malkin tallied a pair of assists and registered a plus-2 rating Friday against the Devils.
He's been on fire at PPG Paints Arena, totaling 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 19 home games. Malkin ranks second in the NHL with 39 points overall, rewarding fantasy owners despite a preseason drop in his fantasy stock. Of additional importance, he's played in all of Pittsburgh's first 35 contests.
