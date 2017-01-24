Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Makes for strong play Tuesday

Malkin has compiled 11 goals and 36 points in 25 games at PPG Paints Arena, where the Pens play host to St. Louis on Tuesday.

He took a questionable knee hit along the boards from Boston's John Michael-Liles on Sunday but remained in the game. Not only does Malkin feature a sparkling 1.44 points per game at home, but he's also in the middle of a seven-game point streak (6G, 5A). For his career, the center has 11 points in 11 games against the Blues, including three power-play goals and three power-play helpers.

