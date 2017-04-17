Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Making his presence felt

Malkin scored one goal and assisted on two others in a 5-4 first-round, overtime playoff win over Columbus on Sunday.

Despite missing the final three weeks of the regular season, Malkin has two goals and four assists in three games against the Blue Jackets. He won 10 of 16 faceoffs (62.5 percent) Sunday, a number which represents his fourth-highest mark of 2016-17. Malkin's line of Bryan Rust and Phil Kessel has given Pittsburgh a boost and prevented the Blue Jackets from loading up against Sidney Crosby and his line of Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary.

