Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Out Thursday, but could return Saturday

Malkin (knee) won't play Thursday against Colorado, but could return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Malkin has missed the Penguins' last five games due to a knee injury, but Pittsburgh has managed to go 3-1-1 over that span, so there's no reason to rush him back into the lineup Thursday against the worst team in the NHL. More information on the Russian pivot's status for the Pens' matchup with Arizona should be made available after Saturday's morning skate.