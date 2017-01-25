Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Out Thursday in Boston

Malkin will miss Thursday's game with a lower-body injury. "Geno is going to be out for tomorrow's game and the All-Star Game," coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday. "He'll be evaluated after the break and we'll probably have more information at that point."

Sullivan's comments seem to indicate that the Penguins may be without their star center for more than just one game. Malkin has battled knee injuries in the past and he appeared to aggravate a left knee ailment Sunday against Boston. The Russian is tied with Sidney Crosby for the team lead in points with 54.