Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ready for Game 1
Malkin (shoulder), who said he "feels good," collected a series-clinching hat trick in Game 6 of the 2013-14 playoff matchup between Pittsburgh and Columbus.
He's most concerned about "finding his legs" after not playing for three weeks. Malkin took slap shots in practice Tuesday without shoulder pain and will skate with Bryan Rust and Phil Kessel. Malkin noted that he hasn't played with Kessel in a long time, but also that he's looking forward to seeing what the line can accomplish. He totaled one assist in two games at Columbus during the 2016-17 regular season.
