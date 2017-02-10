Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set to return Saturday

Malkin (knee) practiced between Scott Wilson and Patric Hornqvist on Friday, an indication that he will play Saturday in Arizona, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The centerman, who has missed the last six games, has had better luck at home than on the road in 2016-17. Malkin has compiled 36 points in 25 contests at PPG Paints Arena, but only 18 in 22 road tilts. Nevertheless, he should be raring to go Saturday after sitting out since Jan. 24.